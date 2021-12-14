Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.99. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.69 to $15.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $64.25. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.