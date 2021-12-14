Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,533 shares of company stock worth $30,098,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 794,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,314. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

