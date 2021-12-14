Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 2,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,688. The stock has a market cap of $607.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

