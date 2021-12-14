Analysts Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,645. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 134,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.