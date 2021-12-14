Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.44. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

