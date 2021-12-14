Analysts Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 252.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

