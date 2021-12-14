Analysts Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 252.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RIDE opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.