Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.44. Etsy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,792 shares of company stock valued at $77,341,839. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $219.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.