Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.81 on Tuesday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AON by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

