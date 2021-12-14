Analog Century Management LP Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 3.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $480.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

