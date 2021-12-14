Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.49

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $541.32 million for the quarter.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.