AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $74.87 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,281. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

