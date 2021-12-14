AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $74.87 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,281. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
