American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

