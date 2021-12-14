Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,349,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.