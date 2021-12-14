Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,391.35 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,441.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,428.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

