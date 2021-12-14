Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.
AMZN opened at $3,391.35 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,441.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,428.51.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
