Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMADY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 184,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,167. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

