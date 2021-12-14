Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$73.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group stock opened at C$70.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.57 and a twelve month high of C$72.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.