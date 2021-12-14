Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

