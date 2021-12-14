Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

ATUS stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,774. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

