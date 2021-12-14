Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in November

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the November 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.