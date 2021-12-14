ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CPBLF opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. ALS has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

