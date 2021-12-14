Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 33.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,882.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,725.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

