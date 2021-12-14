Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,882.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,725.75. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

