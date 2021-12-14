Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $280,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,893.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,759.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.