Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 230.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 244.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 48.4% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 25,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,771,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,893.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,759.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

