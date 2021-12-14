Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading 6.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allakos traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.39. 2,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.
In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
