Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading 6.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allakos traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.39. 2,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.