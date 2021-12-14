Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.20. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 7,302 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

