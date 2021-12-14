Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

