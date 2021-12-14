Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 569,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

ALDX opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

