AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Sells 10,419 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19).

AJB opened at GBX 375 ($4.96) on Tuesday. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.44). The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.98.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.07) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.29) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.17 ($5.21).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.