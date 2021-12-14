Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.16.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

