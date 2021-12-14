Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 6.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

