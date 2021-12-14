Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

