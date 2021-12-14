Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
