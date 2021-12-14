Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $142.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WMS traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,718 shares of company stock worth $91,548,109. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

