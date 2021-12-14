Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AELTF remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Adacel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

