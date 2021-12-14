Acuitas Investments LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. USA Truck accounts for about 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.63% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Truck by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Truck by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

