Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 88,247 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,247 shares during the quarter. Misonix comprises approximately 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Misonix were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14. Misonix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

