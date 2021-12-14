Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 20,322 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BlueLinx worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $67,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

