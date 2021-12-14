Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.52% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

INBK stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

