Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Repro Med Systems worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,082,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

