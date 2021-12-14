ACENT (ACE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

