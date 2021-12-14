Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Accenture reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $377.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $381.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.64.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.