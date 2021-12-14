Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00200698 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

