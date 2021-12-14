Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Abyss has a market cap of $5.30 million and $150,210.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

