Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Aberdeen International stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,033. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
