Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen International stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,033. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

