Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

