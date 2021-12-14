$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report sales of $995.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.60 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter.

SBH traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $19.86. 1,044,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,432. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

