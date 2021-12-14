7,185 Shares in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.38% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITIC opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $401.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

