$65.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $65.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the highest is $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $344.22 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

