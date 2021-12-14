$6.53 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will announce $6.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.95 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $8.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $68.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 75,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,063. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.