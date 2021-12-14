$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $19,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

